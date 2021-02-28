TBI hunts Massengill murderer as county mourns

More than 400 individuals gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to the family of the late Aaron Massengill whose lifeless body was found on Feb. 22 along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell. As the funeral procession made its way to the church, people lined the streets holding signs and balloons with heads bowed.

Aaron’s mother, Sharon Massengill, spoke of how it touched her.

“Thank you for creating a beautiful memorial that will be forever etched in our memories. If it is possible for your heart to break and be full at the same time, it happened today. Aaron’s death was not fair and he deserved so much better and so much more…..but this mighty community showed us and the world that there are way more good people than bad. The love and respect shown to Aaron today exemplifies what community means. No matter how long I live I will never ever forget.”

The 28 year old had been missing for nearly six full days with “zero information” forthcoming as of the evening before he was located, according to Sandra Clark who spearheaded the search.

“They’ve brought in helicopters, airplanes. They’re searching on the ground, in cars,” said Clark at the time.

Sharon said she became concerned when her son did not return home the next morning to care for his dogs.

“I know a lot of people thought I was crazy but I know my kids. He would brave a snowstorm to get home to feed his dogs. He also wouldn’t have done me and his sisters like that because he knows we fret over him and he can’t stand it if he thinks he’s worried you,” she said, during a previous interview.

A substantial portion of county residents pulled together to find Aaron. Walking grids were conducted as volunteers worked alongside law enforcement in the hunt. Over 5,600 individuals joined the Search for Aaron Massengill Facebook page group. A large proportion of those individuals were actively scouring several areas, investing every moment they could spare in search for the missing man.

Posts to the group page swiftly turned from areas searched to shock and despair as the rumors circulated that Aaron had been found dead.

Posts asking for prayers for the family soon filled the page as the news sank in to those who had invested so much of themselves in finding Aaron alive.

The page has since been developed into The Search for Justice for Aaron Massengill.

Aaron’s vehicle is still missing. Clark is urging the public to be on the lookout for a 1991 black hard body Nissan pickup truck carrying the license plate #DBF-828.

“Someone knows something. Please come forward (with the) option of anonymous and confidential,” said Clark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case, has seen Massengill’s truck or witnessed suspicious activity in the Ferguson Ridge Road area of Tazewell during the week prior to Feb. 22 is encouraged to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at: 1-800-TBI-FIND. Or, log onto: www.tipstotbi@tn.gov.