March 3, 2021

Photo gallery: Day two of the 7-8 grade basketball tournament

By Allen Earl

Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The second day of the 7-8 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament was held, March 2.

The Lady Owls defeated Forge Ridge 25-9.

Midway girls defeated Powell Valley 21-5 and Livesay Eagles defeated Powell Valley 45-14.

Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl

