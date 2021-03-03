Dylan Turner signs with Union College, video included

Dylan “The one they call Bob” Turner was nicknamed that because he wore a Bob Dylan t-shirt in front of the wrong teammate in fifth grade.

The nickname stuck with him and from that moment on hardly anyone called him by his real name.

Turner reached a milestone in his life, March 3, when he signed to play college football with Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

With friends, family, teammates, coaches, media and others in attendance he inked his name on the official paper making him the newest Union Bulldog.

His decision came easy, “It was a good fit for me. Coach Luttrell said he’s rebuilding and needs athletes like me. Right now, I will likely play tight end or an H-back which is like a hybrid tight end.”

Turner spoke about his time at Claiborne and the best and worst moment he remembers at Claiborne, “My best moment is beating Chuckey-Doak to win the regional championship and the worst moment would have to be some of those hard practices.”

Right now he is undecided on his major but wants his future career to be business related in some form or fashion.

His mother, Ashley Mason, loves the choice he made, “I’m really excited for him. Football has been very important to him since fifth grade and I always wanted him to go to college, not everyone has the chance to do so. It’s going to be great to be able to watch him play locally.”

Mason also spoke about his decision to attend Union, “I was impressed with the staff. They told us that winning is important but most important is him leaving the college as a better person.”

Coach Nathan Medlin also spoke about Turner, “Bob (Dylan) had grown up a lot over the last four years as a player and a person. He’s one we counted on to play both offensive and defensive lineman. He has not reached his full potential.”

Medlin also spoke about Turner off the field, “His teachers love to have him in class because he sets a good example to other kids. He definitely deserves this.”

Turner would like to thank a few people for helping him along the way including God, his mom, grandparents and other family members and his teammates.

Turner added this, “I’d like to personally thank Coach Luttrell for believing in me and for this opportunity.”

