Photo gallery: Dylan (Bob) Turner signs with Union College
Dylan Turner signed to play football with Union College, March 3, in the library at Claiborne High School.
He was joined by family, friends, coaches, media and school officials.
Here are some photos of the event, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
You Might Like
HY rolls by Powell Valley 45-14, video included
The final game of day two at the Claiborne County middle school tournament featured a rivalry game between Livesay and... read more