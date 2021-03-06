Aaron Jeremiah Massengill, 28

On Monday, February 22, 2021, Aaron Jeremiah Massengill, passed away at the age of 28 in Tazewell, Tennessee. Aaron was born on March 30, 19 92 to Jerry Massengill and Sharon Wilson Massengill. The way Aaron came into this world is how he approached life, in a hurry. He treated everyone the same and always said, “We all get up and put our pants on the same way.” He was selfless towards others and would do anything to help anyone. He was a man of his word with a rough exterior, but a heart of gold- to know him was to love him. Aaron is survived by his father Jerry (Andrea) Massengill, mother Sharon Wilson Massengill, sisters Ashley (Patrick Wohlgemuth) Bolden and Heather (Nick Chronis) Bolden, nephew Fitzpatrick Wohlgemuth, special cousin Landon Massengill, goddaughter Reagan Lynch, grandparents John and Geneva Massengill, and grandparents Larry and Sheila Wilson, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Aaron was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Wilson and Rev. Tim Cosby officiating. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 AM in the Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonathan Ford, Trevor Daniels, Geoffery Hopkins, Kelvin Brooks, Brandon Massengill, and Noah Wilson Honorary Pallbearers: Bradley Bean, Kevin Lynch, Austin Moore, Zack Massengill, Fitzpatrick Wohlgemuth, Robby Massengill, Randy Massengill, and Landon Massengill ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~