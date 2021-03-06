Dragons come back to defeat Indians

The boy’s consolation game featured the Indians battling the Dragons for the third and fourth place of the 2021, 7-8 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament.

Powell Valley opened a 4-0 lead and forced the Dragons to get a quick timeout.

The Indians moved on out and led 12-3 after one period of play.

The Dragons came on strong during the second period. With just under a minute left in the half the deficit was three points.

After a technical foul was issued on the Forge Ridge bench, the Indians led by six.

The score at the half was 17-15 with Powell Valley leading.

Coming out of the break, Powell Valley went ahead 22-21 with 2:16 left in the third.

Forge Ridge made a run that allowed them to lead 27-26 going into the final period.

The Dragons scored just enough to keep the Indians behind them and won the game, 34-27.

Cole Adams led Forge Ridge with 12, Colton James had 11, Allen Brooks had six, Gavin Surber had two along with Austin Michael and Peyton Bingham scored two as well.

The Indians were led by Kolton Goins with 13, Hunter Wilhoit had eight and Cody Weaver had five.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net