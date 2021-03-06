Lady Eagles win 2021 7-8 grade championship, Video included

The first of two 7-8 grade championship games, March 5 belonged to the girls of Livesay and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School.

The Lady Blue Devils got to the championship game by a last second shot and the Lady Eagles were consistently good all season long; therefore, fans hoped for a close game.

The Lady Eagles ran out to a 5-0 lead but the Lady Blue Devils were playing well on the defensive end.

Livesay started getting momentum off their pressure defense and added to their total with a few easy baskets and free throws.

After the opening period had ended Livesay led 17-1.

By the end of the second period, the close game was gone. Livesay pulled out to a huge 19 point lead and never looked back.

The Lady Eagles led at the half 30-8.

During the third period the Lady Blue Devils tried to make a comeback but Livesay was still scoring. At the end of three, the Lady Eagles led 39-14.

H.Y. went on to win 49-16.

Brinkley Hollin led H.Y. with 20, Callie Hoskins had 15, Hayden Beeler had five, Jenna Middleton, Addison Lucas and Abby Peters had two each and Jaylee Hayes had one point.

Katie Hicks had nine, Channing Buis had three, Daisey Bailey and Gracie Eldridge had two each.

Video: SMMS’s Daisey Bailey takes a spill with 20 seconds left but walks off the floor, HY wins Championship

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net