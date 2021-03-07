Public Records 3/7/21

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Courtney Leann Gilpin-1st degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law, two counts failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

—Jimmy Lee Riffe-1st degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft over $1,000

—Patrick Andrew Smith-1st degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery

—Christopher Charles Ball-domestic assault

—Dakota Lance Sweat-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine

—Isaac Dale Crowe-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, manufacture of methamphetamine in possession to sell/deliver, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, criminal impersonation, violation of probation for two counts driving under the influence and one count driving on a suspended license

—Donnie Ray Rutherford-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license

—Andre Tobiahs Goins-manufacture of a schedule I controlled substance in possession to sell/deliver, violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of prohibited weapons

—Johnathan Allen Terry-possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine

—Gary Lynn Lawson-driving under the influence (second offense), violations of the implied consent and open container laws

—Michael Anthony Laws-capias/bench warrant for aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license, violation of probation, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV drugs for resale, theft over $1,000, theft of merchandise under $1,000, failure to exercise due care, speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law and resisting stop, halt, frisk

—Billy Marie Lawson-capias/bench warrant for theft under $1,000

—Shena Nicole Rouse-violations of probation for burglary and theft of property under $2,500

—Mark Allen Sutton-violations of probation for four counts assault, failure to appear for assaults of law enforcement officers, assault, domestic assault and obstruction of a legal writ or process, new charge of resisting stop/arrest

—Charles Caleb Daughtery-violations of probation for possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances

—Neal Anthony Welch-violation of probation for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance

—Jennifer Lea West-violation of probation for the possession of methamphetamine

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Courtney Leigh Temple-speeding 64/45

—Jimmy Gary Hayes-speeding 49/30

—Morgan L. Partin-speeding 60/45

—Cary Elizabeth Fultz-speeding 35/20

—Charles Edward Tudor-violation of the seat belt law (driver)

—Teresa Ann Paul-violation of the seat belt law (passenger)

—Stevie M. Bolden-violation of the seat belt law

—Jennifer S. Riggs-violation of the seat belt law

—Boston Scarlett-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

—Shannon Doyle Knott-violation of the sound amplification law

—Glen Spradling-mittimus, violations of probation for vandalism under $1,000 and theft under $1,000, failure to appear for theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia

—Gregg Martinez Jr.-failure to appear

—Ronald S. Turner-driving on a suspended license

—Donald Samuel Wolfenbarger-violation of the registration law

—Ronnie Lynn Foister-disorderly conduct

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Chad Louis Trombley-aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license

—Brandi Cooper-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia

—James Skeens-possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance (school zone), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (fourth offense)

—Haley Rebecca Gent-mittimus (left rehabilitation), public intoxication, violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence

—Amanda Nicole Brooks-possession of a schedule V controlled substance, violations of probation for the sale of methamphetamine and driving under the influence

—Mary Melinda Rutherford-possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for disorderly conduct

—Matthew W. Rowe-driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain traffic lane, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/halt/frisk, violations of the implied consent and open container laws

—Cayla Danelle McMurray-speeding 50/35, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Amber Lynn Dean-speeding 71/45

—Bobbie Young Idol-speeding 68/45

—Larry Wayne Hopkins-speeding 66/45

—Jerry Wayne Tipton-speeding 64/45

—Tara Lynn Schroeder-speeding 63/45

—William Scott-speeding, outstanding warrant

—Timothy Wayne Smith-driving on a revoked license

—Cody Wayne Holland-violations of probation for domestic assault, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license

—Timmy Smith-driving on a revoked license

—Aaron Hopson-public intoxication

Tennessee Dept. of Corrections

—Dustin Scott Bowlin-violation of probation for evading arrest

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

—Bradley Lovin-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), seat belt, open container, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

—Rachel Michele Mason-capias/bench warrant for domestic assault, vandalism and public intoxication, failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law