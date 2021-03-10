Becoming who God created me to be

Lately, I have felt unsettled in my life. It feels like I am missing something. But I’m not entirely sure what is missing. I just know that I am not exactly where I want to be in my life.

As I was out walking and talking things over with God, it hit me. I can’t get to where I want to be on my own. It will take work. That means I will have to show up every day and lean into the discomfort. Instead of numbing my feelings, I will have to spend more time journaling, praying and reading my Bible.

If I truly want to be the person God created me to be, I will have to work on it. This level of work is not fun. It means I have to open my eyes to my faults and failures and acknowledge the things I am doing wrong. When I recognize my sins, then I can ask for forgiveness and help to overcome them.

I have spent all morning with God. I’ve read scriptures and asked for knowledge and guidance. After reading 2 Peter 1 and Galatians 5, I believe these are the guidelines for living an inspired life.

Be kind Love others as God loves you Don’t complain or criticize Live according to your virtues Work hard Have self-control Don’t give up Believe it is possible Allow God to lead you Follow your heart Help others Be humble Be joyful Be peaceful By doing these things, our light will shine to God.

Sometimes knowing what we are supposed to do makes all the difference. While I am not trying to live a perfect life, I desire to live inspired and be fruitful for the Lord. I know that when I fail and come short, my Lord will forgive me. But I also know that He wants me to do the best that I can do.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children.

If you’d like to contact her, please email her at: candidasullivan@yahoo.com