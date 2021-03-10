Claiborne Corvette owners preparing for Expo

The 44th Annual Corvette Expo will be held March 19-20 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

As always, Corvette owners from all over the nation including Claiborne County are preparing to make the trip to the Smokies for two days of everything Corvette.

The Expo has became a destination for Corvette owners and for 44 years has been a great source to find everything Corvette related.

There will be all eight generations of Corvettes on display as well as vendors selling everything imaginable relating to the Corvette lifestyle.

From used parts to new, from clothing to tires almost everything will be available.

There will be a park and show for Corvette owners, a sales corral, Corvettes cruise the Dragon, Diamond Awards and a swap meet.

The Corvette Expo began in Knoxville, Tennessee at Chilhowee Park and quickly outgrew that venue. It has now found a new home at 2986 Teaster Lane in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863.

There is no charge for Corvette owners to enter the Park and Show area just general admission of $12 per person, each day. Owners are instructed to drive into the Corvette parking lot where they will be given a dash card.

Additional information is available on the Corvette Expo Facebook page.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net