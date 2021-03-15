Mr. Earl Daniels age 67 of Tazewell, TN was born December 4, 1953 and passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the C laiborne Medical Center. He was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church. Earl enjoyed farming all of his adult life. He was preceded in death by his: Parents Hoover and Edna Daniels Brother: Randy Daniels and Sister: Ruby Sutton Sister-in-law: Earline Daniels He is survived by his wife of 39 years Rita Daniels Children: Stacy Daniels Angela and husband Josh Painter Trevor Daniels 9 grandchildren: Heather Jimenez, Karlie Ray, Shawn Estep, Tyler Estep, Lacy Estep, Jasmine Estep, Mylee Painter, Harlee Painter and Paislee Painter 5 Great Granchildren Brothers: Lloyd Daniels and wife Trish Ray Daniels Sisters: Glenda Crockett and husband Rick Debbie Yeary and husband James Loretta Irvin and husband Mitch Nellie Faye Massengill and husband Stanley Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Tim Cosby and the Rev. Mac Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Bethel Cemetery at 10AM. Pallbearers: Charles Daniels, Brandon Massengill, Jonathan Ford, Travis Sutton, Isaac Daniels and Josh Painter. Honorary Pallbearers: Shawn Estep, Tyler Estep, Todd Daniels and Kelvin Daniels ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~