March 16, 2021

Photo gallery: CHS defeats Washburn 1-0

By Allen Earl

Published 8:05 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Claiborne and Washburn played season opening softball in the rain, March 15.

The game was a pitching duel from the start and the Lady Bulldogs placed one run on the board but that’s all they needed.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl

 

