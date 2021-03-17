Claiborne Bulldogs baseball defeats Union County, Video included

The Claiborne High baseball team invited the Patriots into town on a rainy March 15 evening.

The two teams took the diamond seeking opening day wins but Claiborne used it’s, speed, defense and timely hitting to take the 13-8 win.

The Bulldogs used the opening inning to feel out their opponent with jitters that come along with a new season.

They were able to score one run but gave up a run as well.

During the third and fourth inning is where the Bulldogs done their damage scoring eight runs. They were one run away from ending the game via run rule three different innings but the Patriots didn’t allow it to happen.

The final two innings was when the Patriots made a comeback threat by scoring seven runs but it was too little, too late.

Sunny Smith was on the mound and struck out nine with Joe Houser entering in relief. Houser struck out three but gave up four earned runs.

At the plate, Challen Massengill shined with three hits, three RBI and one base on balls.

Conner Atkins was also great at the plate with three RBI.

The Bulldogs only committed two errors.

Coach Foster was pleased at the opening day performance but had wished they could have got that one run to end the game early.

Video: Sunny Smith with a strikeout

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net