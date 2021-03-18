Storms roll through with heavy rain and hail, Video included

A storm system blasted through Claiborne County during the afternoon and evening hours, March 18.

There were two storms with the first one carrying severe status that featured heavy rains, wind and some hail. The hail was pea to marble sized and luckily did not cause much damage.

The second storm rolled through designated with a special weather statement and also featured rain and some pea sized hail.

Luckily, no major damage was reported from either storm.

Video: Hail in the Locust Grove community

Allen Earl