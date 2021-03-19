LMU men’s soccer falls to Carson-Newman
In a tightly contested match held at Science Hill High School Thursday evening, the Lincoln Memorial University men’s soccer team fell to Carson-Newman 1-0. With the loss, the Railsplitters fall to 1-2 in South Atlantic Conference play this spring.
