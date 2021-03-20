Lady Panthers defeat rival Claiborne

Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers softball hosted rival Claiborne High School, March 19 and shocked the Lady Bulldogs.

It was a 13-3 victory for the Lady Panthers who had been on the wrong end of too many games versus CHS as of late.

The big inning for the Lady Panthers was during the sixth where they scored seven runs.

The offensive production came from singles by Jada Lawson and Lily Norris, doubles by Emma McNew and Neveah Kerns, and a walk by Haylea Helton.

Lawson also hit a solo inside the park homer during the opening inning.

Alana Bean was in the circle for Cumberland Gap and gave up only three runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one.

At the plate, the Lady Panthers collected 15 hits. Kerry Dixon, Kerns, Lawson, Alexia Norris and Helton each managed multiple hits.

Dixon led her Lady Panthers with three hits in four at bats.

Cumberland Gap only had two errors in the field. Lawson had five chances in the field, the most on the team.

However, Claiborne did hit the ball well with seven hits but plated only three runs.

Lady Panthers Coach Jeremiah Bean said this of the team’s performance, “I’m very proud of them.”

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net