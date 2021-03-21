Dorothy “Dot” Manning Lewis, 87

Dorothy “Dot” Manning Lewis age 87 of New Tazewell, TN was born March 16, 1933 and passed away March 15, 2021 at the Claiborne County Nursing Home. Dot was raised in Caney Valley where she was saved at an early age. She was a long time and faithful member of First Baptist Church New Tazewell where she served in many capacities. Highlighting her gift of service was being on the kitchen committee for social gatherings. Though raising her four boys was her life’s mission, she served on countless local, state and community boards and committees showing a true heart for service. Honors include appointment as Tennessee Colonel and as honorary member of The Tennessee General Assembly.

She cherished her family, known as “great mother” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she really was a great lady. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover “Cleve” and Vera Green Manning; brothers, Bruce, Bailey and Gerald Manning and infant brother.

She is survived by her Children: James (Janice) Lewis; Steven (Judy) Lewis; Jeff (Donna) Lewis; Gary (Sherry) Lewis; Grandchildren: Quentin (Shelly) Lewis, Stephanie (Jody) Short; Haley (Wesley) Lee; Wesley (Emily) Minton; Patrick (Kirstin)Lewis; Lance (Chelsea) Lewis; Taylor Lewis; Carla (Steve) Peters; Alan Cole; Great Grandchildren: Jaden, Zane, Sarah, Brodie, Amelia, Zeb, Spencer, Cassie, Presley and Paxton. Sister: Betty Manning Stone; brother: Woodrow “Woody” Manning and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 pm Thursday at Coffey Funeral Home. Private funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the charity of your choice in Dot’s memory. Minister: Rev. Ronnie Pressnell; Eulogy: Thomas McAfee and Betty Manning Stone. Singers: Ladies from the First Baptist Church of New Tazewell; Pallbearers: Wesley Minton, Wesley Lee, Lance Lewis, Patrick Lewis, Steve Peters, Alan Cole, Quentin Lewis. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.