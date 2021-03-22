March 23, 2021

Photo gallery: Panthers versus Knights baseball

By Allen Earl

Published 8:46 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Cumberland Gap got off to a slow start, March 22, and couldn’t find their stride quick enough and fell to the visiting Chuckey-Doak Black Knights, 7-2.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl / Sports

