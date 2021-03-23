Public Records for March 23, 2021

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—James William Mize-aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (improper display/removal of decal or plate) and financial responsibility laws

—Courtney Lee Kruse-aggravated domestic assault

—Thomas Scott Walker-forgery, theft under $500

—Whitney Marie Scott-criminal impersonation, two counts simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the seat belt law

—Paul Lennen Lamb-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the registration law, violations of probation for driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest

—Brian Lee Brock-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance

—James Alan Slover-possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances

—John Glenn Carmack-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license (from Union Co)

—James Francis Riley-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

—Amber Nichole Honeycutt-violation of probation for theft under $1,000

—Lindsey Megan Combs-violation of probation for felony escape

—Seneca Kay Bussell-violation of probation for possession of a counterfeit controlled substance

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Matthew Daniel Painter-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication

—Brooklyn Jade Nash-failure to exercise due care

—Victoria M. Brock-speeding 66/45, driving on a suspended license

—Bailey L. Nole-speeding 70/30

—Tiffany D. Bussell-speeding 62/30

—Genovie A. Lashey-speeding 51/30

—Rosetta M. Inman-speeding 64/45

—Malinda V. Polly-speeding 63/45

—Ashley Leann Nico Kilgore-speeding 61/45

—Stephen Eugene Gibson-speeding 46/30

—Dylan Trent Lamb-speeding 60/45

—Matthew Barnett-violation of probation

—Joshua Honeycutt-violation of probation (from Grainger Co.)

—Malik I. Grant-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

—Trevor L Johnson-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

—Rebecca A. Wilder-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Peggy Sue Sams-violation of the registration law (improper display)

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Amanda Faye Evans-aggravated burglary

—Emilio Hernandez Balsa-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, violation of the driver’s license law

—John Noah Adams-possession of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of a schedule II controlled substance

—Aaron Brett Potter-failure to exercise due care

—Ezria Ann Adams-speeding 63/45, violation of the light law

—Matthew George Painter-speeding 43/30, violation of the registration law

—Joe Junior Gibson-speeding 42/30, violations of the financial responsibility and address change laws

—Phyllis Miller Siler-speeding 80/45

—Javier Rivera Avilez-speeding 73/45

—Ashley Leann Smith-speeding 70/45

—Alva Benjamin Saylor-speeding 70/45

—Alisha Nicole Monholland-speeding 70/45

—Greta Kay Stone-speeding 69/45

—Toby Earl Turner-speeding 68/45

—Karlie Calista Dennard-speeding 66/45

—Lisa Harrison Ferguson-speeding 66/45

—David Dean Dotson-speeding 66/45

—Brittany Lauren Crye-speeding 65/45

—Jonathan David Jones Jr.-speeding 64/45

—Kevin Patrick O’Brien-speeding 64/45

—Adam James Graham-speeding 63/45

—Pamela Gay Frady-speeding 63/45

—Matthew Edward Noe-speeding 61/45

—Myrinda Lee Greene-speeding 58/45

—Eli Weston Majors-speeding 58/45

—Charles Martin Brandon-speeding 57/45

—Jeffrey Wayne Rose-speeding 57/45

—Tonya Rhea Underwood-speeding 56/45

—Melissa Gail Johnson-speeding 56/45

—Elizabeth Anne Christian-speeding 56/45

—Donnie Ray Barnett-speeding 55/45

—Chad Edward Cawood-violation of the traffic control device law

—Linda Ogan Cupp-violation of the traffic control device law

—Tyler Smock-failure to yield traffic right of way

—Victoria Wade-driving on a revoked license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

—Tiffany Diane Parker-violations of the registration (expired, improper display) and financial responsibility laws

—Andrew Michael Collins-violation of the registration law

—James Adam Brown-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Brittany Seal-outstanding warrant

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

—Ralph Boyd Mullins-driving under the influence, manufacture/possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law