Roger ‘Pee Wee’ Greene passed away peacefully at home on March 21,

2021. He was saved at the age of 25 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist

Church and joined Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he

remained a member until his passing. He was preceded in death by his

parents Joe and Rosalee Greene; brothers Dallas and Dean Greene; and

one sister Linda Toby. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Davis

Greene. Children Tammy Neeley, Amanda King, Casey Hill, Wendy

Whitaker, and Stevie Greene, all of Sneedville. Brother Gary (Lisa)

Greene of Talbot. And all of his grandchildren that he loved dearly. Also,

many family, friends, and loved ones. Family received friends Tuesday

March 23rd from 5 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Funeral services

were Wednesday March 24th at 2 PM in Piney Grove Missionary Baptist

Church. Burial followed in Wilson-Baumgardner Cemetery.Officiating the

services was Rev. Jeff Seal, Rev. Roger Louthan, and Rev. Travis

PorterfieldSingers The Keaton FamilyPallbearers: Anthony Davis, Jaxon

Neeley, Logan Bailey, Johnny Lakins, Jackson Barnard, and Mark

GreeneHonorary Pallbearers: Colby Greene, Austin Greene, Hayden Hill,

and Connor KingThe family wishes to thank everyone that showed

kindness to them in any way during Pee-Wee’s illness and during his

passing.Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements