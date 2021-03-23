Roger “Pee Wee” Greene
Roger ‘Pee Wee’ Greene passed away peacefully at home on March 21,
2021. He was saved at the age of 25 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist
Church and joined Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he
remained a member until his passing. He was preceded in death by his
parents Joe and Rosalee Greene; brothers Dallas and Dean Greene; and
one sister Linda Toby. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Davis
Greene. Children Tammy Neeley, Amanda King, Casey Hill, Wendy
Whitaker, and Stevie Greene, all of Sneedville. Brother Gary (Lisa)
Greene of Talbot. And all of his grandchildren that he loved dearly. Also,
many family, friends, and loved ones. Family received friends Tuesday
March 23rd from 5 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Funeral services
were Wednesday March 24th at 2 PM in Piney Grove Missionary Baptist
Church. Burial followed in Wilson-Baumgardner Cemetery.Officiating the
services was Rev. Jeff Seal, Rev. Roger Louthan, and Rev. Travis
PorterfieldSingers The Keaton FamilyPallbearers: Anthony Davis, Jaxon
Neeley, Logan Bailey, Johnny Lakins, Jackson Barnard, and Mark
GreeneHonorary Pallbearers: Colby Greene, Austin Greene, Hayden Hill,
and Connor KingThe family wishes to thank everyone that showed
kindness to them in any way during Pee-Wee’s illness and during his
passing.Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
