Sandra Academy of Salon Services awards students equal share of $81,478 Video included

Sandra Academy of Salon Services of New Tazewell, Tennessee held a ceremony awarding current students their share of $81,478.00 in grant money as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II.

The grant is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law by former President Donald J. Trump, December 27,2020.

“It is an honor to present our students this award for their education,” stated Director Sandra Clark.

Clark added, “This money will help support our community and small businesses. I’m proud to have this school in Claiborne County to offer local residents a post-secondary education in our hometown.”

In attendance was County Mayor Joe Brooks and Karen Poore Clark from the Claiborne County Chamber Of Commerce.

Mayor Joe Brooks said this of the funding, “This is exactly what I like to see our tax dollars being used for. Congratulations to all of you and Sandra Academy.”

Each student received a check for $2,396.00 to further their educational goals.

Karen Poore Clark offered to help if any students decide to open shop in Claiborne County, “I want you all to know that the Chamber of Commerce will be there to help you.”

After the ceremony, pizza and other refreshments were served.

