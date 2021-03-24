March 24, 2021

J. Miracle of the TNT Fire Department is assisted by two others during the extrication

Springdale and Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Departments work rollover

By Allen Earl

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The TNT fire department assisted the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in response to a motor vehicle accident on 25E, March 15.

Both departments assisted in stabilizing the vehicle and extrication of one person who was injured and trapped inside.

The patient was carefully extricated from the vehicle and taken for further evaluation at the Claiborne Medical Center.

All units were back in service around 1330.

 

