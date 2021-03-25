It’s not my job to judge others; it is my job to love them

By Candida Sullivan

I remember the moment vividly. While it hurts me to remember how I acted, it also blesses me to recall how God used it to help me. Someone I love was not living according to my beliefs and God’s word, so I thought it was my responsibility to point out their sins. So, I grabbed my Bible and proceeded to read the scriptures that clearly made the other person wrong.

In my mind, I thought they would see the error of their ways and change. But it didn’t happen that way.

I hurt them with my judgmental actions, which caused us to fight and say things we both later regretted. As I sat alone with my thoughts, I asked God what I was supposed to do. The answer He gave me was not what I wanted or expected. He told me just to love the person, right where they were.

That whole experience showed me that it is not my job to point out others’ flaws or sins. That is God’s business. My job is to love them, regardless of what they believe or how they sin. Love covers a multitude of sins.

We can’t love people or tell them about our Lord’s greatness when judging them or fighting with them. I believe that if we genuinely want to change our world, then we need to change ourselves. When we decide to love others, right where they are in their lives, we can help them.

Our actions speak so much louder than our words. Therefore, the best thing we can do is to live a good life in front of them. Instead of telling someone else what they should do, we need to show them and shine them a light to God.

This whole experience taught me to fight my battles through prayer and love. We don’t know what God’s plan is. Sometimes the darkest times bring forth the most astonishing victories.

1 Peter 4:8 (KJV)

8 And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.

