The Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne High School evened the regular season record with a big 11-1 win at home against Cumberland Gap. The Lady Panthers won the first meeting a few days ago.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl / Sports
Photos by Allen Earl
