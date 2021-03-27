Lady Bulldogs win game two of rivalry, Video included

Temperatures in the 70’s greeted Cumberland Gap and Claiborne as they prepared for game two of the rivalry series.

Cumberland Gap took the earlier win and the Lady Bulldogs were working hard for a split.

Claiborne was without the services of Coach Justin Cox who was serving the final game of a two game suspension for a discussion with a plate umpire. Stepping in was assistant Carrabeth Myatt.

The first inning was scoreless but Cumberland Gap took the lead at the top of the second when Kerry Dixon hammered in the first run of the game with one out.

Claiborne entered the bottom of the inning down 1-0 and Lillie Cox doubled and Kate Combs among others contributed to the scoring.

By the end of the second Claiborne was leading 4-1.

The Lady Panthers top of the third went scoreless.

However, Claiborne’s Allie Jones scored Cox to begin the bottom of the third and Combs plated two more runs with a triple.

Great base running and a few untimely Lady Panthers errors helped the Lady Bulldogs pull on out to a 10-1 advantage.

CHS generated another run in the top of the fourth making the scoreboard read 11-1.

The Lady Panthers needed to hit the ball to get back in the game as Emma Myatt had hit her stride in the circle.

Cumberland Gap got the lead off hitter on first but wasn’t able to bring her home.

The Lady Bulldogs had evened the regular season series at 1-1 with the 11-1 victory.

Coach Myatt said this about the teams performance, “I think they all took it on themselves to do what they needed to do. I’m proud of them.”

Emma Myatt pitched well in the circle and had 11 strikeouts.

