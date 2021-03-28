Storms, heavy rains, flooding hits area

During the early morning hours of March 28, severe storms trained across Claiborne County.

The thunder and lightning show was constant. Heavy rain created flash flooding conditions and almost every road in Claiborne County showed signs of erosion, standing water or had major water damage.

Cave Springs Road was one of many left with standing water and the Baldwin Hill Road had a tile almost completely wash away.

Several residents were cut off from main roads with driveway damage.

Mayor Joe Brooks released a statement, “Citizens, as you are starting your day today, I am asking you to stay home unless it is an absolute necessity to be out on the roads. There are multiple roads throughout Claiborne County that are closed due to high water, slides or culverts being washed out. The National Weather Service is reporting rains in excess of 5.5” thus far.”

Brooks added, “This amount of rain has saturated the groundwater table creating standing water and it will take time for this water to dissipate. There is a river flood warning in effect until March 30 when the river systems are expected to crest. The NWS had a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 11:15 a.m. this morning.”

The press release early this morning included a list of roads identified as not being safe to travel at that time: Clouds Rd, Fords Chapel Rd, Snodgrass Rd mud slide, Powell River Rd, Rowe Rd, Brogan Ln, Piney Grove Rd, Snake Hollow Rd, HWY 33, Vannoy Hollow Rd, Baldwin Rd, Dogwood Rd, Lonesome Valley Rd, Shaw Hollow Rd, Watson Hollow Rd, Back Valley Rd, Little Sycamore Rd, Dalton Rd, Old Mulberry Rd, Bacchus Rd, Mountain Rd slide, Harmon Rd slide, Pete Carr Ln and SR-90 in Clairfield.

It’s unclear at this time what roads are still not passable and it’s recommended to travel slowly until all roads are checked and cleared.

Video: Road damage on Baldwin Hill Road.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net