Cumberland Gap softball preview, Video included

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers softball team is out for continuous improvement during the 2021 season.

The team has plenty of senior and junior leadership and are trying hard to bring the underclassmen into the fold.

They have skill at the plate and in the circle but according to Coach / Manager Jeremiah Bean need to improve their consistency, “When they play how they are capable of, they are a very good team. The main concern is consistency. We have came out in some games and had few errors and won the game. I think that’s the key.”

Bean added, “A successful season for us will be to improve each time out and by the end of the season I’d like for us to win more games than they did a few years back. I think they had 15 wins. I don’t want it for me, I want it for them.”

The 2021 Cumberland Gap Softball team consists of Em McNew, Haylea Helton, Shelby Brewer, Nevaeh Kerns, Halle Greene, Cheyenne Gordon, Sidney McWilliams, Alexia Norris, Kerry Dixon, Caitlin Michael, Lily Norris, Piper Edwards, Christa Wilson, Alex Johnson, Madison Painter, Gracie Joyce, Dakota Leight, Gracie Rutzebeck, JB Wilburn, Shelbie Medley and Meagan Cox.

Bean is assisted by Brad Edwards, Jeff Norris, Courtney Joyce, and MaryAlice Baldwin.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net