Updated: Young Sportsmen succeed despite bad weather conditions
Several Claiborne County young sportsmen had good luck during the March 27-28 Young Sportsman turkey hunt despite harsh weather conditions.
Turkey hunting can be very trying for even adult hunters but these young hunters made it look easy.
Check out the gallery of successful youth hunters. More photos will be added.
By ALLEN EARL
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
