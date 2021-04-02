James (Jim) Louis Sharp Jr. was born on August 4, 1954 in Millington, TN.

He passed away at is home in Sharp Hollow, on March 19, 2021. He was an Army Veteran, and loving father to his son Christian.

He is survived by his son Christian Sharp, Brother Tom Sharp and Wife Linda, Sister Vickie Sharp, Sister Nancy Iles and Husband Robert, Sister Ruth Sharp and Wife Sherian Spencer, Sister Linda Thompson and Husband John. Sister-In-Law Sheryl Salayer. Nieces Michell Sharp, Marjorie Reihl, Nicole Benjamin and Husband Dan, Amanda Hogue and Husband Chris, Katie Shiell and Husband Carl, Chelsea Olson and Husband Travis, Sabrina Hanson and Husband Ryan. Nephews Cliff Sharp, Jake Hull, Alex Sharp, Michael Sharp, Caleb Schumaker and Wife Kim. Several Great Nieces and Nephews. Special Friends Steve and Karen Robinson.

He was preceded in death by: Mother Opal Parmer, Father James Louis Sharp Senior, Brother Carl Salayer.

Rev. Larry Sharp will officiate at a Graveside Service on April 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Sharp Cemetery in Powell Valley.