Mindy Suzanne Walker, 39

Mindy Suzanne Walker, age 39 of New Tazewell was born June 20, 1981 and passed away March 29, 2021 at th e Claiborne County Hospital. Mindy was saved at an early age and a member of Howertons Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in crafts, drawing, and leather works. She was preceded in death by her brother Jason Walker, who she loved dearly, her grandparents, Wayland and Henrietta Barnard, her grandfather Bill Walker, and aunt, Nancy Conley. She is survived by her children Walker Ray, Katie Walker and Wayland Greer. Her parents Tony and Kathy Walker, sister Lacey and Jason Farmer. Her grandmother, Bobbie Walker and a host of other relatives and friends. Niece Josie Kate Farmer, and nephews Barrett and Lane Farmer. Aunt Scarlett and husband Rusty Neely. Uncle Johnny and wife Cheryl Barnard, Uncle Bill Conley. The family will receive friends Friday April 2, 2021 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne~Overholt Chapel with the Rev. Lawrence Fultz officiating. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday April 3, 2021 at 11AM at the Burch Cemetery. Pallbarers: Colin Ray, Rusty Neely, Marty Conley, Johnny Manning, Will Hunicutt, and Jason Farmer.~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~