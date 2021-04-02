Sweat pond water rising

Following the storms and flooding from last weekend, residents of Midway and surrounding communities are keeping an eye on the water rising off Mountain Road in an area called the “S” curves or the Sweat Pond area.

This area is known for flooding and causing problems for the many that use Mountain Road.

If water rises and covers the road, other roads such as Harmon Road, Snodgrass and Clouds Roads will see more traffic than usual. The water usually lasts for weeks before going down enough to reopen the road.

With rain predicted in the middle of next week, all eyes will be on the water level.