Eva Jane Chittum (Mason) was born on September 19, 1933 in Tazewell, Tennessee. She would pass away peacefully on Saturday; April 3, 2021 at SKLD Perrysburg, a Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in Perrysburg, Ohio at the end of a lengthy illness.

Eva was the daughter of Lucy (Jennings) and Bern Mason. She grew up on the Mason farm in Lone Mountain, Tennessee. She would wed John Chittum of Tazewell, Tennessee on August 19, 1953. Their union graced them with three children: Johnny (Sandra Beason), Cynthia (Tim Murphy), and Ronald (Jackie Butterfield).

Eva was known as “Granny” to eight grandchildren, Shane and Kyle Chittum; Christian, Wesley, Grace and Kelly Murphy; and Eva and Justine Chittum. She was also a great-grandmother to eleven great-grandchildren.

Eva was a member of the Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, and also a member of the Monroe Chapter of the Eastern Star.

She dedicated her life to making a welcoming home for her family and friends. Her inner circle was quite familiar with the fact that she loved going to bingo, more so to create friendships rather than to actually play bingo itself. Eva loved playing golf. She was a past member of Green Meadows Golf Course in Monroe, Michigan.

To cherish her memory, Eva, is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and one beloved brother: Owen Mason.

Eva’s passing was preceded by both of her parents, her husband: John Chittum, four sisters: Peggy, Ruth, Betty Sue, and Billie Jean; three brothers Boyd, Bob, and Junior Mason; and a granddaughter: Grace Murphy.

Friends may gather from 11:30am until 2:00pm on Thursday; April 8, 2021 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway; Monroe, Michigan 48161. A Worship Service Celebrating Her Life will take place at 2:00pm also at Merkle’s with Pastor Tim Rabarra of Ohio Living officiating. Procession will follow to LaSalle Township Cemetery for burial.

Memorials are suggested to Heritage Baptist Church. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com