ARC awards $500K to county for drug abuse recovery program

Claiborne County is one of several receiving a portion of the $9.4 M in grant funds being issued from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s INSPIRE Initiative (Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems). The county will be getting $500,000 for the Claiborne County Women’s Jail to Work Program – one of 30 projects aimed at strengthening Appalachia’s recovery ecosystems while helping community members reenter the workforce.

The Program concentrates its efforts in assisting individuals in recovery from substance use disorders and getting the support services and work support training they need to maintain recovery.

“This innovative program moves women from jail to recovery and into sustainable employment,” said county mayor Joe Brooks. “It supports the post-treatment-to-employment continuum by investing in the community mental health center – the Helen Ross McNabb Center – that employs substance abuse recovery professionals.”

Brooks says the program is designed to provide a temporary residence while the women receive help in three important primary services. These services provide intensive impatient treatment and job preparation skills for eventual employment. . “The community partners further support this initiative by providing primary medical care and transportation assistance,” said Brooks.

Over the course of the project, 45 women will go from a jail setting to a residential one while receiving intensive substance abuse treatment along with life and employment skills training. This three-pronged program is designed to result in securing employment for these women while they continue to maintain sobriety, he added.

“As you know, I ran on the promise of doing something to help alleviate the problems Claiborne County is suffering from regarding opioids and substance abuse. One of the areas I’ve worked hard in over the last two years has been establishing treatment services here in the county. I’ve looked at and applied for several grants to try and help fill this gap in treatment services.

“I would like to thank ARC for awarding Claiborne County this money to help start this program. I look forward to working with Helen Ross McNabb who will be operating the facility and for the work done by them to assist in this grant as well as the local partners who have supported this initiative,” said Brooks.