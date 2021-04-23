Purchase nixed by commissioners amid rumors of ‘kickback’

The Claiborne Commission decided by a vote of 11 to 10 not to move forward with the purchase of a metal building belonging to Pump Springs Church. The structure was earmarked in the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant application to house those inmates who signed up for the McNabb Women’s Jail to Work Program.

Rumors have since circulated that county mayor Joe Brooks would have received a tidy sum if the transaction had gone through.

The Claiborne Progress has been unsuccessful in getting someone to go on the record to substantiate the rumor with verifiable proof. Meanwhile, Brooks was contacted for his take.

“I can assure you, and I will shout it from the rooftop, that there is absolutely no kick back involved with that building. That is the most asinine thing I have ever heard. I can’t believe that somebody would challenge the integrity of Pump Springs Baptist Church and Adam Robertson and the office of county mayor.”

Brooks insists the $175,000 asking price is the total amount Pump Springs Church owes in payback of grant monies initially acquired for its own drug abuse program.

Brooks said he wanted to clear up a rumor that Servolution Health Services owns the building. The quit claim deed on the structure reads: Pump Springs Baptist Church dba Servolution Ministries which is a separate entity from its Health Services.

According to Brooks, the only connection the program would have had with Servolution Health Services is the provision of its various services to those women in the program.

At the time of the interview, Brooks said he had a conference call set for later in the afternoon with ARC officials in Washington D.C. He said the results of that meeting will be posted to the county mayor Facebook page.

“I’ve had multiple calls with Washington and Nashville about the grant. They were very taken aback that the county has seemingly reneged on its match which was part of the application and why we got approved because we (had) a ready-made building and could start taking our first cohort of women,” said Brooks.

He said his main reason for reaching out to ARC is to get clarification on the timeline stated in the application.

“We have between months one and three to purchase the facility. Now, that’s the facility that’s referenced – the metal building out there.”

Brooks says the commissioners were well-aware that he had applied for the grant.

“They knew it in September,” said Brooks.

The vote was initially postponed to October, he says, because the commissioners wanted to give representatives from Helen Ross McNabb a chance to tour the building.

“They did. They wanted McNabb at the October meeting to answer questions. They were there. And, they wanted the opportunity to tour the facility themselves prior to the October meeting.

“I was out there with that door open for over an hour and I had two county commissioners show up to tour the building. So, these folks who say that it is a rundown building have never even been inside,” said Brooks.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have updates as new information becomes available.