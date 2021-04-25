Public Records for April 25

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Jackie Lee Lambert-aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault

—Phillip Willis-violation of an Order of Protection

—Natasha Faye Goins-criminal impersonation, manufacture, possession, sell, deliver a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for theft of merchandise, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

—Thomas Gerald Covert-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, violations of the light, open container and registration laws, violation of probation for driving under the influence

—Brandon Dennis Graves-driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substances, violations of the light and implied consent laws, driving on a suspended license

—Mitchell Wayne Claiborne-driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

—Darcy Randall Collins-capias/bench warrant for domestic assault, failure to appear for public intoxication

—Roger Allen Gilbert-capias/bench warrant for possession of a firearm with intent to go armed and possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation for simple possession of marijuana

—Dusty L. Overton-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

—Billy Joe McIntosh-violations of probation for driving under the influence (second offense) and resisting arrest

—Ashley Nicole Houston-violations of probation for possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances and tampering with evidence

—Joshua A. Smith-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the seat belt, traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

—Amy Michelle Frye-possession of drug parapheralia

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Robert William Taylor-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violations of the seat belt (driver), traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

—Tiffany Louann McDonald-theft under $1,000

—Zayland Moles-capias/bench warrant (from Washington Co.)

—Elijah Wilder Lewis-speeding 56/30

—Johnathon Young-speeding 61/45

—Caleb E. Berry-violation of the traffic control device law

—Andrew Christopher Davis-violation of the light law

—Tyler A. Baker-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Rebecca Lemons-burglary, criminal trespassing

—Dustin Lee Ellison-burglary, criminal trespassing

—Patrick Burchett-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance (third offense), driving on a suspended license, failure to follow flow of traffic

—Tanner Charles Allen-speeding 73/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Hunter Kenneth Bailey-speeding 70/45, failure to exercise due care

—Hunter Sulfridge-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration (must be carried) and financial responsibility laws

—Jennifer LeeAnn Bradley-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

—Jonathan Blake Pressnell-speeding 55/35, failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Kenneth Justin Hoskins-speeding 66/45

—Mary Ann Clark-speeding 64/45

—Blake Franklin Chittum-speeding 61/45

—Dori Ann Reeves-improper lane change

—Misty Dawn Crawford-violation of the registration law

—Timothy Wayne Partin-disorderly conduct