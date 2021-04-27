Lucille Owens Moyers, 85

Lucille Owens Moyers, age 85, of Speedwell Tennessee, changed her address to Heaven on Sunday April 25th, 2021. in her home with her two daughters at her side. She was born August 12, 1935 to the late, James and Sarah Owens in Claiborne County Tennessee. She was a member of Cawood Methodist church where she loved singing in the choir. She loved to read, birdwatch, her flowers, but more than anything, she loved her family and friends and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was loved by everyone she met. Mrs. Moyers became a widow at 48 years of age, but with her great inner strength and courage she overcame many obstacles, health problems and was a shining example of courage and independence. She worked hard all her life to provide her family with a warm, loving home. Her children and grandchildren adore her and will cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Moyers, her parents, James and Sarah Owens, brothers, Vantoy Owens, Ralph Owens, Dewey Owens and Larry Owens. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Hardin) Goodin and Pam (Tom) Braden. Grandchildren, Steve (Melanie) Goodin, Michael (Emily) Goodin, Katie (Mickey) Branham, Beth (Tommy) Farrow and Adam (Katie) Braden. She leaves 12 great grandchildren. Brothers Milt (Mary) Owens and Claude (Betty) Owens. Sisters, Roxie Wilson, Stella Mundy, Anne Hatmaker, Joyce (Kelly) Graves, and Sister in Laws, Helen Owens and Phyllis Owens. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends who are left to mourn her passing. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department at 5295 Old Hwy 63, Speedwell, TN 37870 co: Ronald Lambert, where she worked tirelessly to raise money. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Billie Rains, Bonnie Mabes, Rebeca Loza and Shirley Brooks who lovingly cared for her. The family is eternally grateful for all the love and care that was given. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Gary Mundy officiating, obituary reading by Adam Braden and music will be provided by Cory Eldridge, Vic Graves and Danny Ray Graves. Graveside services will be conducted 10AM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Ausmus Cemetery. Pallbearers: Sean Goodin, Isaac Goodin, Mickey Branham, Steve Goodin, Tommy Farrow, Adam Braden, Michael Goodin

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Moyers Family.