Book sale at the Claiborne Library one of many area happenings

NOW-MAY 16

Claiborne Walks: the UT/Claiborne County Extension Office in conjunction with the Claiborne County Health Council is spearheading Claiborne Walks, a series of walks for youth and adults to be held from April 5 through May 16. For 6 weeks, teams of 8 individuals will compete in the adult walk to see who can log the most miles. The team logging the most miles across Tennessee will win. Youth teams will consist of 9 youths with and an adult captain. Registration deadline is April 4. You may register by logging onto: www.tiny.utk.edu/claibornewalksadult or: www.claiborne.tennessee.edu/claiborne-walks-adult. You may also drop by the U.T. Extension office, located beside the Claiborne Courthouse on Main St. in Tazewell to pick up the registration forms. For more info, contact Carol Brandon at: 423-626-3742 or email her at: cbrandon@utk.edu.

MAY 3-8

The Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book Sale will be held the week of May 3-8 in the downstairs of the building. Hours are: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Items are reasonably priced at $1 ea. for hardback books, audio books, puzzles, movies and music, paperback books and magazines for .10 cents each and trade backs for .50 cents ea. Bibles are free. Everything will be sold ‘as-is.’ All who attend this event are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask.

MAY 13, MAY 20

CAB Rolling Resource Fair: the Claiborne County Community Advisory Board (CAB) is sponsoring two drive-thru resource fairs. Swag bags full of community resources and goodies will be handed out to those attending the event. Cherokee Health will be holding its drive-thru on May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cherokee Health Services located at 1596 Hwy. 33 south in New Tazewell. Servolution Health Services will be holding its drive-thru on May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at 181 Powell Valley School Lane in Speedwell.

MAY 15-16

The 39th annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games will be held on May 15-16 at Maryville College, home of “The Scots.” The festival is the largest in Blount County and ranks as one of the nation’s top 10 Scottish Festivals. Guests will experience Celtic entertainment, genealogical inquiry, sheepdog presentations, kid’s activities, authentic Celtic fare and merchandise and more. For more info, or to purchase early bird tickets, log onto: www.smokymountaingames.org.

MAY 19

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications Board will hold its monthly meeting on May 19, beginning at 1 p.m. inside the Claiborne Justice Center training room. The public is invited to attend.

Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

SEASONAL EMPLOYEES: the town of New Tazewell is currently seeking certified lifeguards for the 2021 pool season. Pick up an application at the New Tazewell City Hall Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline for applications is April 9. For more info, call 423-626-5242. Jerry Beeler, mayor

Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.

NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit:https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html.