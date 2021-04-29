Clinch-Powell, Nature Conservancy launch community fund

Clinch-Powell is announcing an upcoming grant opportunity in partnership with The Nature Conservancy that will support nature-based economic and community development in the region. The Cumberland Forest Community Fund launches in Tennessee in May, with applications open to Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock and Union counties in the first request for proposals.

Eligible projects will demonstrate triple bottom line outcomes through tangible contributions to local economic development, increased community capacity and enhanced environmental quality, according to the project guidelines.

A grant totaling $100,000, provided to Clinch-Powell from the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership (managed by The Nature Conservancy), is expected to be awarded to selected projects and programs. It will be managed by Clinch-Powell, an East Tennessee based nonprofit organization with more than 30 years invested in building strong communities, caring for people and protecting natural resources.

“The possibilities are endless, with funding open to both public and private agencies. There is a real opportunity here to develop new partnerships and build on the increased demand for nature-based activities as a result of the pandemic,” said Lindy Turner, Clinch-Powell executive director.

Relevant businesses and endeavors that have been impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply. Committee members say they are hopeful that funds will help stimulate local communities after the unplanned challenges and setbacks of the past year.

Some of the projects that could receive funding include the creation of greenways/trails, nature-based or ecotourism venues, renewable energy initiatives, outdoor recreation opportunities, sustainable infrastructure, conservation of resources and agriculture-based projects.

The application window runs May 1-31, 2021. For more information, log onto: www.clinchpowell.net/CumberlandForestCommunityFund.