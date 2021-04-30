Lutherans dedicate new chapel with overflow attendance

An overflowing crowd of well-wishers were in attendance on April 25 to dedicate the new Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located just three minutes off Route 33 south on Sharps Chapel Road.

Those attending the service filled the sanctuary, spilling into the adjacent fellowship hall as the Rev. Paul Kritsch blessed the building, altar, lectern and pulpit.

“Sunday was the Fourth Sunday of Easter in the church year,” said Kritsch during the ceremony. “Known as Good Shepherd Sunday because of the gospel reading from John 10, all the lessons focused our attention on our Lord Jesus who calls us by name, even laying down His life and taking it up again so that we receive forgiveness of sins and eternal life.”

Chapel of the Good Shepherd is a member congregation of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

“We believe that we haven’t just moved to a beautiful area, but that the Lord has sent us here for a reason. He has called us to put our faith into action by helping our neighbors,” said Kritsch.

The church members are involved in a myriad of projects and programs including the sponsoring of the Second Harvest Food Distribution at Sharps Chapel Elementary School. The church regularly collects necessary items like toilet paper, baby food, bar soap and shampoo for distribution through the Union County Food Pantry.

During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Chapel of the Good Shepherd gathers food baskets for distribution. The Chapel also assists the Upper Room Ministries, located in New Tazewell, with its monthly food distribution.

The Chapel holds its Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. and provides a neighborhood Bible study on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call the church at: 865-279-1279.