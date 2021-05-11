Dewel Dean Edwards, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on May 4, 2021, at the age of 84 after a battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family. Dewel was born in Claiborne Co, TN in 1936, the youngest of five children. After graduating from Claiborne County High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957, serving as a fire fighter at the Alameda Naval Air Base in San Francisco, CA, before being assigned to the Atlantic Fleet aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Sierra out of Norfolk, VA. Dewel and Muriel B. Cox were married in Claiborne County on February 9, 1963. They moved to Jefferson County, TN, where Dewel worked at Phillips/Magnavox until he retired. Dewel was a gentle soul. He was an avid reader, University of Tennessee football fan, and lover of the outdoors – all things he passed along to his son Dean. Dewel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Muriel Edwards (82) of Jefferson City, son Dean Edwards, daughter-in-law Amber (Hensley) Edwards, and two grandsons, Daniel and Noble, whom he loved very much. Dewel was proceeded in death by his father, Proctor Edwards; mother, Victoria Edwards; brothers Arlis and S.L.; and sisters Anna and Ima. Dewel will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN, from 10-12 on Wednesday, May 12 followed by a graveside service at Jefferson Memorial Gardens at 2PM.

