CGRTA to hold annual awards at Burkau Park

The Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association (CGRTA) is holding its Annual Awards Ceremony this year on the Burkau Park Stage in downtown Cumberland Gap.

The nonprofit’s board of directors are cordially inviting the public to attend the event, to be held on May 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The yearly event recognizes those individuals, businesses, groups and organizations based within the 10 county region for their many and varied accomplishments. Winners will be presented with a 2020 Region Strong Award as a token for having gone above and beyond to help promote community and tourism development. The award is given each year to those who further the CGRTA mission to make the tri-state area a “vacation destination,” says organization founder and CEO Carl Nichols.

Guest speaker will be Dr. John Fox, president of The Friends of Boone Trace, who will highlight the status of the Boone Trace Project whose members are continuing the arduous work of tracking the exact route taken by Daniel Boone. The project is concentrating its efforts from Kingsport, TN to Boonesboro, KY.

The Judy Barton Memorial Tourism Scholarship will be awarded to the high school senior who wrote the winning essay on the economic impact of tourism on the Cumberland Gap Region.

Also on the evening schedule is the inaugural presentation of the Bill McGaffey Memorial Region Strong Award. Prior to his death, McGaffey was instrumental in all things Gap before, during and after his stint as the mayor of the historic town. This award will go to an individual, business, group or organization whose work is having a positive economic influence throughout the Cumberland Gap region.

Music will be provided by Brandon Fuson.

Nichols suggests that all event goers bring along a lawn chair since the event will be held out of doors.