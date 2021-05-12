DA partners with work-based learning program

Students at Claiborne High School are reaping the benefits of a work-based learning and internship program sponsored by Christy Brooks, Career & Technical Education teacher.

The program allowed seniors to leave school early and travel to their individual jobs during the semester.

“We are excited to offer the work-based learning class to students in order to give them real-world opportunities and to help them find their career interest,” said Brooks.

Each student was expected to keep an online journal and portfolio documenting his or her time at the designated job. Many students have taken advantage of this program, benefiting the entire community, she said.

One of those students is Elizabeth Napier who is currently interning with attorney general Jared Effler of the 8th Judicial District.

“Having the opportunity to intern with the District Attorney’s Office has been amazing,” said Napier. “I have dreamed of becoming a prosecutor since I was in the third grade, and now I am getting the opportunity to witness their work firsthand. I am confident that my time interning with the District Attorney’s Office will lay a foundation for me as I go to college and begin to study law.”

Napier says she credits much of her interest in the Criminal Justice system to Nancy Hager, her High School Criminal Justice teacher.

“Elizabeth will succeed at whatever she sets her mind to, and I am extremely proud of her,” said Hager.

Napier says she plans to major in Law and Legal Studies at Charleston Southern University with the hope that the current internship will open the door to fulfilling her dream and lead her back to the District Attorney’s office, once again.

“I highly recommend that students take advantage of the opportunity this program presents,” said Effler. “Interning with the District Attorney’s Office was one of the most rewarding experiences of my own professional career and helped me see what positive differences prosecutors can make in the lives of others.

“Many members of my staff began their careers here as interns, as well.”

Effler said that working with the current program has been an honor.

“We have enjoyed hosting intern Elizabeth Napier this semester. I look forward to seeing her success continue into college, law school and into her career.”