Mrs. Janice W. Beason was born August 22, 1944 and passed away at her home May 13, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was saved at the age of 9. She was a member of Little Barren Church. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Beason; parents, Ray and Ruth Drummonds.

She is survived by her Son: Jeff & Elizabeth Walker of Sharp Chapel, TN;

Daughter: Cindy Walker Cole of New Tazewell, TN;

Sister: Elaine & husband Doyle Hansard of Smithville, TN;

Brother: Durwood & wife Penny Drummonds of New Tazewell, TN;

Grandchildren: Bradley & Keri Collins; Brittney & Andy Johnson; MaKenley Barker, Zachary Walker; Great Grandchildren: Levi & Braylee Johnson; Luke & Jacob Collins; Several Nieces & Nephews, Caretaker: Pauline Meyers and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 P.M. Sunday May 16, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 A.M. Monday May 17, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Larry Beeler and Rev. Derek Drummonds;

Singers: Little Barren Choir;

Pallbearers: Bill Keck, Tyler Moyers, Bradley Collins, Dennis Drummonds, Danny Drummonds, Tony Moyers, Kenny Meyers, Honorary Pallbearer: Andy Johnson.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.