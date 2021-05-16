Seniors bestow royalty

Claiborne and Cumberland Gap High Schools were lit up with party décor and exuberant smiles as seniors dressed to the nines took to the gymnasiums to soak up a little Prom activity on Saturday evening. The events seemed just that much more precious to those attending as they recalled last year’s shut-down of these types of activities due to COVID-19.

The annual highlight of every Prom is the crowning of the King and Queen. Cumberland Gap seniors chose Madelyn Cline and Todd Anders to represent their class of 2021.

At Claiborne High, the honors were bestowed on Lucy Shockley and Samuel Day.

Lasting memories were ingested as the seniors enjoyed a right-of-passage to laugh, dance and generally celebrate the soon coming end to high school days as they look forward to the next stage in the cycle of life.