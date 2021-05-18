Church Events include revivals, VBS, Memorial Day services

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

Ongoing indefinitely

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is holding nightly revival services beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The King James version of the Bible is being used for these services. The revival is ongoing indefinitely. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Danny Goodman, pastor

MAY 19-21

Mount Zion Pentecostal Tabernacle will hold a revival May 19-21 beginning nightly at 7 p.m. Brother Jimmy Overton will be preaching. Pastor Drew Munafo and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

MAY 23

The annual meeting of the Hooper Cemetery will be held on May 23, beginning at 2 p.m. In case of rain, the meeting will be held at the Underwood Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

MAY 30

Liberty Baptist Church Memorial Day Service will be held on May 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Special singers will be the Rev. Justin Micheal & Family. Preaching will follow. The day will conclude with dinner at the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome and invited to come and worship. the Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, Pastor.

Burch Cemetery Memorial Day Decoration Service will be held on May 30, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be singing, preaching and the review of the annual financial report. If you are unable to attend, you may send your donations to the Burch Cemetery Trust Fund; c/o Becky Gordon; P.O. Box 732, New Tazewell, TN 37824 or donate to the Burch Cemetery Trust Fund at First Century Bank. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be used for continuing upkeep of the cemetery. For more information, call 423-526-8337.

JUNE 6

Mt. Zion Baptist Church VBS Kick-off will be held on June 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held Mon-Wed (June 7-9) beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. There are classes for all ages. The Rev. Kenny Williams, Pastor, Amber Cheek VBS Director. Please call 423-851-2404 for any questions or transportation arrangements.

JUNE 12

Straightway Baptist Church will be holding its Vacation Bible School with Kick Off on June 12, beginning at 4 p.m. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday, June 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There are classes available for all ages. Snacks will be provided after each class. Everyone is welcome. Pastor, Micheal Gray

The Claiborne Cluster Fellowship of the United Methodist Church includes 3 churches with the Rev. Vince Krauss as the presiding minister of all three. The Sunday meeting times are: Mayes Chapel UMC – 10 a.m. at 945 Lonesome Valley Rd.; Tazewell UMC – 11 a.m. at 1704 Main St. in Tazewell and Thompson Chapel UMC – 12:15 p.m. at 1015 Old Hwy. 33.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

Shoemaker Cemetery is in dire need of donations to continue its upkeep. Those who once regularly donated have since passed away, leaving a drastic reduction in the funding to cover mowing and other necessities. We humbly ask that anyone, especially those whose final resting places are inside the cemetery, to consider donating to this critical need. Any size donation is greatly appreciated. Please send your donations to the Shoemaker Cemetery Fund; c/o Neta Munsey; P.O. Box 443, New Tazewell, TN 37824.

Scott Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Scott Cemetery account, c/o Commercial Bank in Harrogate, TN.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 5 p.m. The meetings are held at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.

THE FOLLOWING LIST OF CHURCH EVENTS ARE TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME, DUE TO COVID-19. SOME MAY BE HOLDING DRIVE-IN CHURCH OR ONLINE SERVICES. YOU MAY CALL YOUR PASTOR OR CHURCH SECRETARY FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Woods Cosby Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Woods Cosby Cemetery Fund c/o the Commerical Bank in Tazewell, TN or to Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd; Tazewell, TN 37879. We appreciate your help.

Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is in need of donations. Please send them to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road, Speedwell, TN 37870.

Speedwell Church of God services are held on Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m. The church is located at 345 Carr Gap Road in Speedwell, TN. Brother Daniel Ellison, pastor

Leatherwood Baptist Church will be holding their monthly singing every 2nd Sunday night of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor, Timothy Sharp; choir director, David Snow.

Leatherwood Baptist Church holds its regular services every Sunday morning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services each 2nd and 4th Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Rev. Timothy Sharp. Song director David Snow.

Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church: There is singing, fellowship every third Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located on Lothbury Ave., Middlesboro, across from Food City.

First Baptist Church of New Tazewell is now open for Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services are not currently held. For more info, call: 423-626-5401. Bill Duncan, pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1250 Pine Hill Road in Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday at 6 p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to worship. Mail correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.