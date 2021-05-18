Phillip Helton, 54

Phillip Helton age 54 of New Tazewell, TN was born September 8, 1966 and passed away on May 15, 2021 at his home. Phil had in recent years rededicated his life to Christ. He loved NASCAR racing. Phil was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try to fix. He had a special connection with children, they gravitated to him; adults also loved him, and bonded with him in a unique and special way. That was just the kind of man he was. Phil’s relationships with his friends and families were the most important to him, he made you feel like you were his best friend in the entire world. He was preceded in death by his Father, Birchell Helton and Grandparents, George & Suzie Couch Helton.

He is survived by his Mother: Meldie Helton;

Wife: Louise “Cookie” Rose;

Daughter: Monica Purtlebaugh

Granddaughter: Katlynn McKenzie

Sisters: Melanie Bryant, Sandra Helton, Ruby Gail Helton, Penny Helton;

Brother: Woody Helton

And a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 P.M. Tuesday May 18, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service at 4:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Paul Dean in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Paul Dean will then officiate the graveside service in Bethel Cemetery at 2690 Cave Springs Rd Tazewell TN 37879.

Pastor: Paul Dean, from TNT Church of the Living God

Singers: Keith Paxton and Allison Harrison

Pallbearers: Troy McGeorge, Jayden Dominguez, Allyn Carmony, Niklas Weston, Billy & Joe Simpson, Joshua Scott, and Eric Taylor

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.