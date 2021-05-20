Comptroller: ‘prepare for 2021 redistricting’

Jason E. Mumpower, TN Comptroller of the Treasury, says he is making sure all 95 counties across the state are ready to take action on the required 2021 redistricting and reapportionment process.

Every 10 years following the US Census, Tennessee counties must redistrict and reapportion their legislative bodies to ensure they are meeting the one person, one vote principle of representative government. For example, if the 2020 census reveals that a particular county has a total of 100,000 people spread across 10 commissioner districts, the ideal district would have 10,000 people.

Due to delays from the U.S. Census Bureau, Tennessee will not receive its 2020 county-level population data until September 2021. The statutory deadline to complete redistricting is Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, counties may only have a few months to develop and finalize a new county commission district plan.

“I strongly suggest that county leaders begin to establish redistricting committees and review their current districts,” said Mumpower. “This year, more than ever before, counties must be proactive to help ensure a smooth redistricting process under the deadline.”

The Comptroller’s Office serves as the state liaison to the U.S Census Bureau and partners with the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) to assist all 95 counties in completing redistricting.

The Office has provided several resources on its website, including the newly-released 2021 Edition of A Guide to Local Redistricting in Tennessee. This guide can be found at tncot.cc/2021guide.