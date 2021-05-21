Brenda Thomas, 74

Brenda Thomas, age 74, of Cumberland Gap TN was born September 18, 1946 and passed away at home with her family on May 19, 2021. Brenda was a member of Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, they were the lights of her life. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Haggard and Lucille King and brother Terry King. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Jimmy Thomas. Children Debra Spurgeon, Lisa Thomas, and Darrell (Denise) Thomas. Grandchildren Will Spurgeon, Sarah LaMonte, Jessica Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Mikaluh Thomas, and Joshua Thomas. Seven great grandchildren. Siblings Linda Thomas, Joe King, and Donnie King. As well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday May 27th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service Friday May 28th at 11 AM in the King Family Cemetery in Cumberland Gap.