Rev. Billy J. Paul, 78

Rev. Billy J. Paul, age 78, a resident of Speedwell, TN, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH. He was born April 6, 1943, in Speedwell, TN, the son of the late Lonnie and Mildie Miracle Paul. He was a member of, and had served as pastor of the Powell Valley Church of God Mountain Assembly for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Paul; daughter, Carolyn Harp; son-in-law, Don Harp; and Father and Mother-in-law, Edward and Gracie Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Virgia Wright, Geneva Irvin, Lonzo Paul, Curtis Paul, Lonas Paul, James Paul, Dossie McCreary, Nancy McMurray, Jerldeen Pritchard, Nora Paul and Johnnie Paul.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

His wife of 61 years, Betty Paul

Children, William Paul, Michael Paul and wife Jessica, and Alvalena Paul

Grandchildren, Carolina Harp, Nina Harp, Jeremy Parson and Jillian Parson

Great Grandchildren, Alva Seabolt, Jacob Harp, Junior Johnson, Donnie Hunter, Carol Hunter and Janilyn Cordes.

Siblings, Anne Gearheart, Linda Douglas, Gracy Lovett and Willis Paul

Special Friends, Tom Fritz, Ralph Tennyson and Ken Branham.

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his Church of God Mountain Assembly Family.

The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Powell Valley Church of God Mountain Assembly. The family would also like to extend an invitation to all attending to join them for a meal at the church immediately following the burial.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Powell Valley Church of God Mountain Assembly, 2220 Old Highway 63, Speedwell, TN with the Rev. Ralph Tennyson, Rev. Frank Norvell and Mr. Michael Paul presiding. Music will be provided by Tom Fritz and the Church Choir.

Interment will follow in the Paul Cemetery at Speedwell, TN. Pallbearers will be Paul Carroll, Ken Branham, Lonzo Wright, Ralph Sheaffer, Mark Douglas and Kent Douglas. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Pace.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.