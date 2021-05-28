Our newest Church Events

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

Ongoing indefinitely

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is holding nightly revival services beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The King James version of the Bible is being used for these services. The revival is ongoing indefinitely. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Danny Goodman, pastor

JUNE 6

Mt. Zion Baptist Church VBS Kick-off will be held on June 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held Mon-Wed (June 7-9) beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. There are classes for all ages. The Rev. Kenny Williams, Pastor, Amber Cheek VBS Director. Please call 423-851-2404 for any questions or transportation arrangements.

Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on June 6, beginning at 6 p.m. with special singer Jacob Hall. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE 12

Straightway Baptist Church will be holding its Vacation Bible School with Kick Off on June 12, beginning at 4 p.m. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday, June 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There are classes available for all ages. Snacks will be provided after each class. Everyone is welcome. Pastor, Micheal Gray

JUNE 13

Hopewell Cemetery Decoration Day services will be held on June 13 beginning at 2 p.m. Donations for the continuing maintenance and mowing for the cemetery may be mailed to Judith Harmon; 838 Harmon Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825. Your support in memory of loved ones is greatly appreciated.

The Claiborne Cluster Fellowship of the United Methodist Church includes 3 churches with the Rev. Vince Krauss as the presiding minister of all three. The Sunday meeting times are: Mayes Chapel UMC – 10 a.m. at 945 Lonesome Valley Rd.; Tazewell UMC – 11 a.m. at 1704 Main St. in Tazewell and Thompson Chapel UMC – 12:15 p.m. at 1015 Old Hwy. 33.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

Shoemaker Cemetery is in dire need of donations to continue its upkeep. Those who once regularly donated have since passed away, leaving a drastic reduction in the funding to cover mowing and other necessities. We humbly ask that anyone, especially those whose final resting places are inside the cemetery, to consider donating to this critical need. Any size donation is greatly appreciated. Please send your donations to the Shoemaker Cemetery Fund; c/o Neta Munsey; P.O. Box 443, New Tazewell, TN 37824.

Scott Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Scott Cemetery account, c/o Commercial Bank in Harrogate, TN.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 5 p.m. The meetings are held at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.